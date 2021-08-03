What’s up Seligman: Local events calendar

(SELIGMAN, AZ) Live events are coming to Seligman.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seligman area:

Wind Dancer Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead Helicopter Tour | 19% Ticket Discount Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

Fly over several scenic sights on your way to the Grand Canyon, where you'll land and have time to explore the canyon floor. On the way back, fly over the Strip.. Choice of 8:00AM, 11:00AM, 2:00PM...

Live @ The Black Cat Seligman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 114 Chino St, Seligman, AZ

Live @ The Black Cat at Black Cat Bar, 114 W Chino Ave, Seligman, AZ 86337, Seligman, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm

Encaustic, Paste Papers, and More Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:30 PM

Address: Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Encaustic is Hot. And Paste Paper is Sweeping Arizona.

Blackcat X Heading To Seligman!! Seligman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 Chino St, Seligman, AZ

The World Famous Black Cat Bar in Seligman, AZ -- on Route 66 -- is our destination and everyone's invited to escape the heat, grab a cold drink, and rock your socks off. Playing the best of...