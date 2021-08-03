Cancel
Coleville, CA

Events on the Coleville calendar

Coleville Post
Coleville Post
 3 days ago

(COLEVILLE, CA) Coleville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coleville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHetH_0bGQmmd000

Fun Friday at Carson Valley Golf Course

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1027 Riverview Dr, Gardnerville, NV

Fun Fridays at Carson Valley Golf Course. Enjoy lunch on them every Friday all summer…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmUwg_0bGQmmd000

Family Camp 2019 - Dardanelles, CA 2021

Dardanelle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: CA-108, Dardanelle, CA

Camp Jack Hazard offers a family adventure in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Bring your whole family for a weekend full of nature, arts and crafts, swimming, hiking, rock climbing and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpkmR_0bGQmmd000

6th Annual Basque Fry

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 859 US Highway 395 South, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Please Join us for the 6th Annual Basque Fry with Adam Paul Laxalt and featured speakers including Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2iaG_0bGQmmd000

Bear Valley Triathlon

Bear Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

What a way to spend Sunday! Nestled in a beautiful Sierra location, incredibly scenic. Truly a fun and fast triathlon. Course~ 600-yd swim, 10.5 mile Bike, 3.4 mile run. Water temperature will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8ndp_0bGQmmd000

CVAA Meeting

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 1375 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV

CVAA Meeting. Carson Valley Art Association meets monthly every Fourth Friday at the Carson Valley Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Rd. in Gardnerville

Coleville Post

Coleville Post

Coleville, CA
ABOUT

With Coleville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

