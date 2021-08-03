Lincoln calendar: Coming events

(LINCOLN, MT) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

Trail Run Helmville, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Helmville, MT

span Upcoming Trail Runs in Seeley Lake, MT on Weekends Seeley Lake, MT Bob Marshall Trail Half Marathon and 10K

Caddis Festival 2021 Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Contest! Sat., August 28, 2021 starting @ 2 p.m. Parade, BBQ competitors, arts and crafts vendors, kids events, live music and open mic, live and silent...

The Great Divide Trail Race Marysville, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7385 Belmont Dr, Marysville, MT

The Great Divide Trail Race is on Saturday August 21, 2021. It includes the following events: 50K and 25K.

13th Annual Canine Classic at The Resort at Paws Up Greenough, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT

The 13th Annual Canine Classic at The Resort at Paws Up is on Saturday August 28, 2021 to Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: Half-Marathon, 5-Mile, 2-Mile, Untimed Picnic...

Generation to Generation Women's Conference Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 720 Faw Road, Helena, MT 59602

This event always encourages us to go into the higher places with God, join us for the journey