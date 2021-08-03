Events on the Coffee Springs calendar

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Coffee Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coffee Springs area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36331

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Republican Women of Geneva County Geneva, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1416 W Maple Ave, Geneva, AL

Amazing! Big Enterprise Estate Sale by Dothan Estate Sales Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

We can't wait to dig into this one. We have a home packed full of amazing stuff. You do not to miss this one!

Enterprise Farmers Market Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 525 N Main St, Enterprise, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays7am - 11amLocation:525 North Main Street

PetVet at Tractor Supply Company Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1305 Boll Weevil Cir, Enterprise, AL

PetVet at Tractor Supply Company . Event starts at Sat Aug 07 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Garden City., Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event...