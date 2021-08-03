Cancel
Gore Springs, MS

Coming soon: Gore Springs events

 3 days ago

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) Live events are coming to Gore Springs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gore Springs area:

Celebration of life

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 514 Campbell St, Winona, MS

Here is Louess Applewhite’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Louess Applewhite of Winona, Mississippi, leaving to...

Send the Light Revival Night w/Bishop Raymond Aven

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us for a very special revival night with Bishop Raymond Aven. Bishop Aven is the Pastor of New Hope Church of God in Batesville, Mississippi. He also serves as the District Overseer for the...

WATERMELON CARNIVAL

Water Valley, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 206 N Main St, Water Valley, MS

The Watermelon Carnival is Water Valley’s most prized annual celebration. An estimated 20,000 people attend the various events, always set the first weekend in August. The carnival is named among...

Ralph Miller is BACK with his Classic Hits from 70’s, 80’s and More

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Green St, Grenada, MS

Ralph Miller performs all your favorites from days gone by. About this Event Ralph is a wonderful musician, performing alone with his beloved guitar. And his personality is as beguiling as his...

Faithworks’ Ladies Day Out ‘Back to School’ Bash!

Carrollton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Back to School already!?! Yes it is, but we’ve got you covered! We’re having a HUGE back to school Bash to mark the occasion! Big markdowns, more shoes, more everything! Our featured vendor will...

With Gore Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

