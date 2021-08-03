Live events Walden — what’s coming up
(WALDEN, CO) Walden is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walden:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1000 Pamela Ln, Steamboat Springs, CO
Yoga on the Green is held Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 – 10 am throughout the summer, weather permitting. Meet on the Green. Participants must wear a face mask or keep six feet...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 600 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO
Tickets go on sale Wednesday 6/23 at noon! Friday, August 6 - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunsquabi-plays-otp-night-1-tickets-160824704019 Saturday, August 7 ...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 2545 Copper Ridge Dr, Steamboat Springs, CO
MOOTS OWNERS VIP EVENT FOR SBT GRVL---We are hosting a short pre-ride from our factory and would like you to attend! About this Event Moots is hosting a Moots Owners VIP experience for those that...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO
Colorados Wood Belly is led by a pair of prolific songwriters, with tunes carefully crafted to ring out with honesty and passion. Wood Belly was a 2018 IBMA Momentum Nominee. The group blends...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1000 Pamela Ln, Steamboat Springs, CO
Held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the summer, weather permitting. Meet on the green and bring a mat or towel, and water. A $10 donation is suggested. For information, call or text...
