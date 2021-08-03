Cancel
Point Roberts, WA

Point Roberts events calendar

Point Roberts Journal
 3 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Point Roberts has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Point Roberts area:

Summer Fun In The Park

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come on out for a family friend fun night at Blaine Marine Park! Enjoy live music from Gladstone while the kids frolic on the playground. Fill your belly with tasty treats from Paso Del Norte...

Birch Bay History Harvest

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Do you have photos, documents, or artifacts that help tell the story of Birch Bay’s history? Bring samples from your collection and show us what you’ve got. The library staff is starting a...

REMEMBER THE TITANS: Dive-In Movies @ Birch Bay Waterslides

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 4874 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Blaine, WA

Please note: The Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce and event organizers will follow the current guidance from the CDC and local health officials in order to ensure a SAFE and FUN event. Dive-In Movie...

Law Enforcement Family Network Conference

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 9565 Semiahmoo Pkwy, Blaine, WA

at the beautiful Semiahmoo Resort in Blaine, WA With the opening of COVID Protocols, Behind the Badge Foundation would like to invite you to this incredible wellness event for officers and their...

Dockside Tour at Blaine

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 235 Marine Dr #2, Blaine, WA

Dont have time to take a sail, but still want to come check out Lady Washington? The dockside tour is your chance! Come down and take a self-guided tour of

Point Roberts Journal

