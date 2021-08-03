Cancel
Buxton, NC

Buxton calendar: What's coming up

Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 3 days ago

(BUXTON, NC) Buxton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Buxton area:

Talking Dreads

Avon, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC

On Life During Wartime, the first single from Talking Heads 1979 album Fear of Music, David Byrne famously sang the immortal lyrics, This aint no party, this aint no discono time for dancing Yet...

Carleigh live on Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks

Rodanthe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

If you’re on on the island August 11 or are up north and want to drive down, come see Carleigh at HI Dyenamix for her second appearance on Hatteras Island!

Heart Breaker

Avon, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC

HEART BREAKER is the Ultimate USA Tribute to the band HEART. A national touring act, based in North Carolina was brought forth with the goal of playing each song with love, respect, and a true...

Marie Miller

Avon, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC

An intimate weekend at the beach with Carbon Leaf & Friends Carbon Leaf has had a rich history playing some classic haunts down in the Outer Banks of North Carolina since the band’s earliest...

Frank & Fran's 9th Annual Red Drum Tournament

Avon, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 40210 NC-12, Avon, NC

A three-day individual surf fishing tournament with 300 paid anglers competing to catch and release the largest and most red drum. Prizes total over $12,000 to multiple winners.

