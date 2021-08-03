Live events Franklin — what’s coming up

(FRANKLIN, NE) Live events are coming to Franklin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

Free Beer & Chicken Red Cloud, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Free Beer & Chicken is on Facebook. To connect with Free Beer & Chicken, join Facebook today.

Splash & Bash Red Cloud, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

It's time for a whole new catalog!! To celebrate, I am inviting y'all to my house for a pool party style blend bash!! Come browse the catalog and take home a bash box full of NEW scents! Plus, I'm...

Walk tHIS Way 2021 with Jordan St. Cyr – Smith Center, KS Smith Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 Armory Rd, Smith Center, KS

The Walk tHIS Way 2021 event is scheduled for August 15 in Smith Center, KS. This “family-friendly” and free event will be held at Higley Field and is sponsored through…

Lynn R. Wolfe — A Retrospective Red Cloud, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 411 N Webster St, Red Cloud, NE

The National Willa Cather Center is honored to remember the legacy of Red Cloud-born artist Lynn Wolfe in a posthumous retrospective at the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery. The exhibit will run...

5K the Warrior Way Red Cloud, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us at the Red Cloud City Park on Friday, August 6th for the 3rd "5K the Warrior Way" run/walk/obstacle course! If you'd like to be guaranteed a t-shirt make sure to sign up by July 30th--if...