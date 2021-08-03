Bunker calendar: What's coming up

(BUNKER, MO) Live events are lining up on the Bunker calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bunker area:

Reynolds County School Readiness Event Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 195 Logan St, Ellington, MO

Please contact SCMCAA at 573-663-2855 to pre-register for this event. Continue reading

Troop 150 Float Trip - 2 Day Float on the Current River!! Jadwin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8754 State Hwy K, Jadwin, MO

Troop 150 Float Trip - we will be going on a 2 day float trip on the amazing Current River!!! Ozark National Scenic Riverways is the first national park area to protect a river system. The Current...

Live Music with Somebody’s Dog Lesterville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 32992 MO-21, Lesterville, MO

Join us for live music, food specials, games, drinks, and a great time! Fire pits out back! Check out our website for a full calendar of events, our menu, and more! See you soon at The Stray Cat...

Campfire Creations Salem, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: State Hwy KK, Salem, MO

Looking for some fun while camping? Maybe your kids need something new allowing you to have some free time! Just got in and want to relax while the men set up camp? 🤫😉🤫 JK, Men are also...

Stray Cat Diner Presents OutlawDering & ShotgunJack Lesterville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 32992 MO-21, Lesterville, MO

live music cold drinks ice cream hotel & big party come on out.