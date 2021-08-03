Live events Yoder — what’s coming up
(YODER, CO) Live events are coming to Yoder.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Yoder area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 2222 N Ellicott Hwy, Calhan, CO
Come one come all, join us for our first Movie on the Ranch. Leave after the movie or sign up for a camping spot to pitch a tent under the stars! (Spots are limited so get your reservation in...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 3830 Milne Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80930
Locally loved Oktoberfest presented by 3 Cord Meadows, out in the country, just a short drive from Colorado Springs!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 21430 Spencer Rd, Calhan, CO
Southern Colorado’s premier karting facility, SBR Motorsports Park , will see ROK the Rockies drivers on track for All (8) eight Events in 2021. Located 15 minutes east of Colorado Springs near...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 5335 J D Johnson Rd, Peyton, CO
*If you register after August 1st, your Dog Jog swag may be shipped after the event concludes so you can still commemorate the day! PO Boxes are not accepted. Registration/Check-In + Vendor Fair...
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 7035 Meridian Rd, Peyton, CO
We have missed bringing you Storytime in person! Join us for a live outdoor storytime at High Prairie Library! Bring a blanket and enjoy stories and rhymes outside! In the event of inclement...
Comments / 0