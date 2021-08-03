Live events Yoder — what’s coming up

(YODER, CO) Live events are coming to Yoder.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yoder area:

Movie on the Ranch Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2222 N Ellicott Hwy, Calhan, CO

Come one come all, join us for our first Movie on the Ranch. Leave after the movie or sign up for a camping spot to pitch a tent under the stars! (Spots are limited so get your reservation in...

3 Cord Meadows Oktoberfest on the Prairie Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3830 Milne Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80930

Locally loved Oktoberfest presented by 3 Cord Meadows, out in the country, just a short drive from Colorado Springs!

2021 ROK the Rockies #7 Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 21430 Spencer Rd, Calhan, CO

Southern Colorado’s premier karting facility, SBR Motorsports Park , will see ROK the Rockies drivers on track for All (8) eight Events in 2021. Located 15 minutes east of Colorado Springs near...

Hybrid Dog Jog 2021 Peyton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5335 J D Johnson Rd, Peyton, CO

*If you register after August 1st, your Dog Jog swag may be shipped after the event concludes so you can still commemorate the day! PO Boxes are not accepted. Registration/Check-In + Vendor Fair...

Live Outdoor Storytime Peyton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7035 Meridian Rd, Peyton, CO

We have missed bringing you Storytime in person! Join us for a live outdoor storytime at High Prairie Library! Bring a blanket and enjoy stories and rhymes outside! In the event of inclement...