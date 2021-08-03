Cancel
Littlefork, MN

Live events coming up in Littlefork

Littlefork News Watch
 3 days ago

(LITTLEFORK, MN) Live events are lining up on the Littlefork calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Littlefork area:

History on Tap--Summer Encore, Crimes of Koochiching: Murder, Mischief, and Mayhem

Ranier, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3481 Main St, Ranier, MN

History on Tap is stepping back on stage for our second annual summer encore; just in time for Ranier Daze! Join us out on the decks at Loony's Brew as we share stories of notorious criminals...

EXCHANGE TOUR - Artist Talk & Screening

Nett Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5322 St Mary's Dr, Nett Lake, MN

Visiting artists presents video and photography work that celebrate community. culture and artistry About this Event Please join us at the Bois Forte Community Center in Nett Lake as we welcome...

IFBC Annual Car Show Presented By Eckman Chevrolet Buick GMC

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 214 6th Ave #2336, International Falls, MN

You got a Classic, Tuner, Cars, Trucks, Motorcycle, Jeep or Special Interest Items? BRING THEM ON! Just want to show it off? Join in a day of fun for the whole family! 8 am Show Registration - $10...

Saturday Morning Yoga (Weekly)

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:55 AM

Address: 1664 MN-11, International Falls, MN

A 70 minute, relaxing, end of the week yoga for all levels. Stretch, breath, strengthen, flow, center, balance, calm, connect, .... Weekly investment into you body, mind and spirit. REPLENISH...

Memorial Service

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 530 6th St, International Falls, MN

Here is Jennie Skrien’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on June 30, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Jennie Skrien of International Falls...

Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork, MN
With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

