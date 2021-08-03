Council calendar: What's coming up

(COUNCIL, NC) Live events are coming to Council.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Council:

38 Special Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 195 Vineyard Dr, Elizabethtown, NC

White Umbrella in partnership with Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery presents the iconic 80's rock band 38 Special. Joining 38 Special will be Jive Mother Mary, a rock group with a great feel and a...

Middle School Week 2 Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 412 Lakeshore Dr, Lake Waccamaw, NC

Summer Teen Camps are available for students in grades 7-12. Teen Camps during the same weeks as Middle School Camps are available for students in grades 9-12, while Middle School Camps are...

Hilliard-McMillian Reunion Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1564 White Lake Dr, Elizabethtown, NC

It is a celebration of the Hilliard-McMillian Family Reunion 2021! Attire: Dress casual with jeans and comfortable shoes; t-shirts provided About this Event

Columbus County Community Farmers Market Whiteville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 132 Government Complex Rd, Whiteville, NC

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - December 4, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location:132 Government Complex Road

Western Prong Basketball Camp Whiteville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 167 Peacock Rd, Whiteville, NC

Western Prong Basketball Camp is on Facebook. To connect with Western Prong Basketball Camp, join Facebook today.