Cando, ND

What’s up Cando: Local events calendar

Cando Times
Cando Times
 3 days ago

(CANDO, ND) Live events are coming to Cando.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cando:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dj1O5_0bGQmWSG00

Skydancers Casino Elders Meal

Belcourt, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND

Elders eat free the first Wednesday of every month at the buffet. Contact Information: 701-244-2400\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8mhc_0bGQmWSG00

Devils Lake Walleye School

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1012 Woodland Dr, Devils Lake, ND

Learn how to utilize your marine electronics to approach any lake and develop a game plan that works! The Pros will teach advanced and new walleye techniques that focus on both live and artificial...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rV8ZJ_0bGQmWSG00

Show-n-Shine Wings-n-Wine

Rocklake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Furnace fundraiser event, furnace installation in the old gym. Cost: $10 includes 6 wings, salads, & garlic toast Wine & Spirit tasting: 6 one ounce pours $5 Locker Room Lounge will be open...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuvK1_0bGQmWSG00

Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 48th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Annual Fund Raiser for Lake Region Search and Rescue $20.00 Per Driver $10.00 Passanger Registration Friday 6 - 9pm Registration Saturday 9 - 11am Kisckstands up @ 11am Motorcycle run BYOB Free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGXt1_0bGQmWSG00

2021 Devils Lake Splash Bash

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1209 5th Ave NE, Devils Lake, ND

Join American Bank Center at the Mike Dosch Memorial Pool for the 2021 Splash Bash! During the event you can expect music, food and prizes! Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Swim from 1 p.m. to...

Cando Times

Cando Times

With Cando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

