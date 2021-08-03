Cancel
Dove Creek, CO

Live events Dove Creek — what’s coming up

Dove Creek Bulletin
 3 days ago

(DOVE CREEK, CO) Live events are coming to Dove Creek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dove Creek:

Abajo Enduro 2021

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 N Main St, Monticello, UT

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah’s best kept secret they call the Abajo Mountains of San Juan County, overlooking the Bears Ears National Monument. If...

Big Planets and Shooting Stars

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1117 N Main St, Monticello, UT

Big Planets and Shooting Stars is on Facebook. To connect with Big Planets and Shooting Stars, join Facebook today.

San Juan County Fair 2021

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Monticello, UT

Mark your calendars: August 2-7, 2021 will be the fair dates for this year. We will be working under the same budget we had during the 2020 covid restrictions therefore there will be no concert...

3rd Annual Boggy Draw Bear Chase

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 3rd Annual Boggy Draw Bear Chase, hosted by Dolores High School in Dolores CO. Starting Friday, August 20th.

2021 Lone Cone Legacy Trust Harvest Celebration

Egnar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1555 Summit Street, Norwood, CO 81325

The Harvest Celebration is BACK! We are so excited to gather with our community and enjoy food, drinks, and a silent auction!

