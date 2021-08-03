Benkelman calendar: What's coming up

(BENKELMAN, NE) Live events are lining up on the Benkelman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Benkelman:

Carnutz Cruze-In Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 560 Park St, Imperial, NE

Roll back in time and watch the oldies compete in looks and their ability in a "burn out" contest. 12:00 - 4:00 PM. Held during the Chase County Fair and Expo.

Annual Chase County Corvette Classic Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 530 US-6, Imperial, NE

The Chase County Historical Museum is a fun and educational way to learn about our colorful past. Located in Champion, Nebraska, the museum has over 1,000 items, some dating back to the 1700's! It...

City Council Meeting Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Agendas & Minutes City Jobs Forms & Applications Online Payments Sign Up for Notifications Wray Public Library

High Plains Video Auction Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 130 Adelaide St, Imperial, NE

IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET IS KNOW A REPRESENTATIVE FOR HIGH PLAINS VIDEO AUCTION BASED OUT OF DODGE CITY KANSAS. WE ARE ABLE TO OFFER PRIVATE TREATY SALES, COUNTRY TRADES AND WEEKLY & SUMMER VIDEO...

Family Fun Night Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Full of Fun and Food, Family Fun Night offers entertainment for everyone! Starting at 6pm including booths, games, vendors and lots of food. The best community wide block party in the Northeastern...