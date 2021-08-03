Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benkelman, NE

Benkelman calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Benkelman News Beat
Benkelman News Beat
 3 days ago

(BENKELMAN, NE) Live events are lining up on the Benkelman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Benkelman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310dJ4_0bGQmUgo00

Carnutz Cruze-In

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 560 Park St, Imperial, NE

Roll back in time and watch the oldies compete in looks and their ability in a "burn out" contest. 12:00 - 4:00 PM. Held during the Chase County Fair and Expo.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJXGU_0bGQmUgo00

Annual Chase County Corvette Classic

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 530 US-6, Imperial, NE

The Chase County Historical Museum is a fun and educational way to learn about our colorful past. Located in Champion, Nebraska, the museum has over 1,000 items, some dating back to the 1700's! It...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQuSo_0bGQmUgo00

City Council Meeting

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Agendas & Minutes City Jobs Forms & Applications Online Payments Sign Up for Notifications Wray Public Library

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TI4CA_0bGQmUgo00

High Plains Video Auction

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 130 Adelaide St, Imperial, NE

IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET IS KNOW A REPRESENTATIVE FOR HIGH PLAINS VIDEO AUCTION BASED OUT OF DODGE CITY KANSAS. WE ARE ABLE TO OFFER PRIVATE TREATY SALES, COUNTRY TRADES AND WEEKLY & SUMMER VIDEO...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MtYf_0bGQmUgo00

Family Fun Night

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Full of Fun and Food, Family Fun Night offers entertainment for everyone! Starting at 6pm including booths, games, vendors and lots of food. The best community wide block party in the Northeastern...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Benkelman News Beat

Benkelman News Beat

Benkelman, NE
6
Followers
191
Post
497
Views
ABOUT

With Benkelman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benkelman, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Imperial, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Dodge City#Ne Imperial Auction#Weekly Summer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy