Houston, OH

Live events on the horizon in Houston

Houston Daily
 3 days ago

(HOUSTON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Houston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houston:

Pure Prairie League

Versailles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Address: 791 E Main St, Versailles, OH

Buy Pure Prairie League tickets to see the best pop and rock music acts live and in-person on Sat, Dec 18, 2021 7:00 pm at BMI Indoor Speedway in Versailles, OH.

Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses & LILIAC

Versailles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 791 E Main St, Versailles, OH

Buy Steven Adler Tickets at BMI Indoor Speedway on Saturday, October 2, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

"Dirty" Paint Pour & Sip - PRE-PAID TICKETED EVENT

Bradford, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd, Bradford, OH

****THIS IS A PRE-PAID TICKETED EVENT**** Join us at the winery on Thursday August 19th from 6:30 - 8:30 PM for our FIRST EVER "Dirty" Paint Pour & Sip event! We are collaborating with Design52...

Evening of music w/ Natalie Uhlenhake

Bradford, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd, Bradford, OH

Come enjoy an evening of music with Natalie Uhlenhake from 6:00 - 9:00pm. No Reservations are required. This is an outdoor event on the vineyard stage. Seating is first come first serve. Feel free...

Loramie Gate 2021 / Osgood Bank

Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 575 Greenback Rd, Fort Loramie, OH

Loramie Gate 2021 / Osgood Bank is on Facebook. To connect with Loramie Gate 2021 / Osgood Bank, join Facebook today.

Houston, OH
With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

