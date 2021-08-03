Cancel
Clayton, IL

Clayton calendar: Events coming up

Clayton Daily
 3 days ago

(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Clayton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clayton area:

Back in the Saddle

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Back in the Saddle at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . November 14, 2021

Double Shot

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Double Shot at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . October 31, 2021

Busch Light Presents EMB at the Brown Co Fair.

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 399 Fairground St, Mt Sterling, IL

EMB will take the stage right after the tractor pulls.

The 4 County Blues @ Norby's Pub

Clayton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 W Main St, Clayton, IL

The 4 County Blues Band will be here on Saturday, August 28 at 9pm! Outside in the beer garden (weather permitting).

Shane Allen

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Shane Allen at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . September 26, 2021

With Clayton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

