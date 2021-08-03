Clayton calendar: Events coming up

(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Clayton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clayton area:

Back in the Saddle Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Back in the Saddle at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . November 14, 2021

Double Shot Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Double Shot at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . October 31, 2021

Busch Light Presents EMB at the Brown Co Fair. Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 399 Fairground St, Mt Sterling, IL

EMB will take the stage right after the tractor pulls.

The 4 County Blues @ Norby's Pub Clayton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 W Main St, Clayton, IL

The 4 County Blues Band will be here on Saturday, August 28 at 9pm! Outside in the beer garden (weather permitting).

Shane Allen Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Shane Allen at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . September 26, 2021