Clayton calendar: Events coming up
(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Clayton calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Clayton area:
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL
Back in the Saddle at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . November 14, 2021
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL
Double Shot at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . October 31, 2021
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 399 Fairground St, Mt Sterling, IL
EMB will take the stage right after the tractor pulls.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 801 W Main St, Clayton, IL
The 4 County Blues Band will be here on Saturday, August 28 at 9pm! Outside in the beer garden (weather permitting).
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL
Shane Allen at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . September 26, 2021
Comments / 0