Tatum, NM

Tatum calendar: What's coming up

Tatum News Watch
 3 days ago

(TATUM, NM) Tatum has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tatum area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kask_0bGQmR2d00

5MW live @Diamond Lills

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

5MW live @Diamond Lills is on Facebook. To connect with 5MW live @Diamond Lills, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346ShW_0bGQmR2d00

Roller Rink Alley — Lovington Chamber of Commerce 575-396-5311

Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 E Central Ave, Lovington, NM

You heard that right! A Roller Rink here in Lovington for 1 day only! In conjunction with Lovington Mainstreet's Alley Crawl! Join us for some family fun on August 13th, it is free for all! Are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5y74_0bGQmR2d00

Parx Racing

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:55 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Parx Racing at Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack on Aug 23rd, 10:55am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDkqO_0bGQmR2d00

Midweek Market

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1510 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Midweek Market at Salty Frog featuring local vendors Applications are NOW OPEN! https://form.jotform.com/211727924368160

Learn More

Hobbs, New Mexico Live Demo

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Interested in seeing how the LEMUR can help keep first responders safe when lives are in danger? Request to join this live demo in Hobbs, New Mexico, or request to host your own. Specific location...

Learn More

Tatum News Watch

Tatum News Watch

Tatum, NM
ABOUT

With Tatum News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

