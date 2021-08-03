Tatum calendar: What's coming up

(TATUM, NM) Tatum has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tatum area:

5MW live @Diamond Lills Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

5MW live @Diamond Lills is on Facebook. To connect with 5MW live @Diamond Lills, join Facebook today.

Roller Rink Alley — Lovington Chamber of Commerce 575-396-5311 Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 E Central Ave, Lovington, NM

You heard that right! A Roller Rink here in Lovington for 1 day only! In conjunction with Lovington Mainstreet's Alley Crawl! Join us for some family fun on August 13th, it is free for all! Are...

Parx Racing Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:55 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Parx Racing at Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack on Aug 23rd, 10:55am

Midweek Market Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1510 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Midweek Market at Salty Frog featuring local vendors Applications are NOW OPEN! https://form.jotform.com/211727924368160

Hobbs, New Mexico Live Demo Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Interested in seeing how the LEMUR can help keep first responders safe when lives are in danger? Request to join this live demo in Hobbs, New Mexico, or request to host your own. Specific location...