Hallock calendar: Coming events

(HALLOCK, MN) Hallock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hallock:

Queens of the Greens Scramble Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 903 7th St S, Hallock, MN

Lady , you are hereby invited to the royal gathering of the season. The Two River Golf Club Queens of the Greens golf scramble, where we'll crown this year's course queens! Don't be afraid if your...

Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament- Drayton, ND Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 116 N Main St, Drayton, ND

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Drayton, North Dakota - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Moose-Fest 2021! Karlstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Karlstad, MN

Moose-Fest 2021! at Karlstad Eagles, 406 N Main St., Karlstad, MN 56732, Karlstad, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 01:00 am

Adult - Ronald McDonald Cornhole Tournament Karlstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Karlstad, MN

Cornhole Tournament Registration at 12:00 Bags Fly at 1:00 $20 per person $10 goes towards Ronald McDonald House 50% paybacks towards 1st, 2nd and 3rd places Draw partners Kitchen Open!

Holiday Open House and Free Tower Day Pembina, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 805 ND-59, Pembina, ND

Programs at the Pembina State Museum and seven story tower.