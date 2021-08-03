Cancel
Correctionville, IA

What’s up Correctionville: Local events calendar

Correctionville News Watch
 3 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Live events are coming to Correctionville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Correctionville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RiZ3_0bGQmNkx00

Anthon Open Golf Tournament & Entertainment

Anthon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2238 IA-31, Anthon, IA

The Anthon Open Fundraiser Golf Outing is an annual event with lots of golf, fun, food, and entertainment! All are invited to the free will donation dinner and live music to follow the tournament...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBMDb_0bGQmNkx00

The Wildwoods at The Stirring @ 403

Correctionville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 403 5th St, Correctionville, IA

The Wildwoods are performing at The Stirring @ 403 in Correctionville, IA on August 21st from 7pm-8:30pm. Nebraska natives, The Wildwoods, a duo from Lincoln, NE, bring a pioneering sound to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbND8_0bGQmNkx00

Movie and Meteors

Battle Creek, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 297 Dodge Ave, Battle Creek, IA

Bring the family out to Crawford Creek Campground to enjoy a FREE outdoor movie. Stick around after the movie to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower along with an astronomy lesson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfDH0_0bGQmNkx00

Ida County, IA

Ida Grove, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 202 Jasper Ave, Ida Grove, IA

Description: This 26.2 mile marathon will take place on the single track dirt trails and mowed meadow trails thru the rolling hills of our beautiful park. Participants can expect challenging hills...

Paddle in the Park

Battle Creek, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 297 Dodge Ave, Battle Creek, IA

Test out a new skill with our canoes and kayaks on the lake at Crawford Creek Recreation Area. Our staff will give you a basic lesson before you set out to explore the beauty of the lake. $10 per...

Correctionville, IA
With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

