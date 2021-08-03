Chappell calendar: Events coming up

(CHAPPELL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Chappell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chappell:

Blue Water Blues Festival Lewellen, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 302 Main St, Lewellen, NE

Outdoor Music Festival 17 Ranch Winery 304 Main Street Lewellen, Nebraska Labor Day Weekend.

Board Meeting Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 W 2nd St, Julesburg, CO

Meetings are held at the Town Hall. 100 West 2nd Street, Julesburg, CO 80737. Should you need special accommodations for attending public meetings, please notify Town Hall at 970-474-3344 at least...

Richardton 1200 Side Dump Wagon Chappell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Richardton 1200 Side Dump Wagon, 12’ Long, 20” Tires, Adjustable Tongue, (1) Pair Hydraulics, Pin Hitch, NOTE: Some Rust, Tongue Is Bent, SN: 2372

Men's Breakfast Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 720 Elm St, Julesburg, CO

Come for a free full service breakfast, all you can eat and fellowship. All area men are welcome! We encourage you to feel free to bring your boys with you.

NSSF First Shots® - Introduction to Handgun Shooting Class - August 13th Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Greenwood Rd, Sidney, NE

Have you been meaning to learn how to handle a handgun, but don't know where to start? Well, here's your opportunity! The Sidney Shooting Park is partnering with the NSSF to offer a First Shots®...