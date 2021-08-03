Cancel
Stanfield, AZ

Live events coming up in Stanfield

Stanfield News Watch
 3 days ago

(STANFIELD, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Stanfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stanfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAFet_0bGQmLzV00

Adult Craftastic!

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 449 N Drylake St, Casa Grande, AZ

Join Craftastic! at Casa Grande (Main Branch) Public Library Thursday, August 12th at 10 am. We'll be junk journaling this month! Sign up today! Space is limited. Join Ms. Elaine to create a Junk...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5ii9_0bGQmLzV00

Picnic at BlackBox Foundation

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 407 N Sacaton St, Casa Grande, AZ

BlackBox Foundation William Inge's beautiful story of love, regret, and the courage to pursue one's dreams in 1950's small-town America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNY8G_0bGQmLzV00

SPINNING ALPACA WORKSHOP - BEGINNER DROP SPINDLE with Claudia Klaus...8/21

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 127 W Wilson St, Casa Grande, AZ

Learn to use a drop spindle to turn alpaca fleece into yarn in this spinning class in Casa Grande, AZ. Go home with a free drop spindle! About this Event SPINNING - BEGINNER DROP SPINDLE WHEN...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7mdA_0bGQmLzV00

Advanced Firearms Instructor Development Course

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2720 South Isom Road, Casa Grande, AZ 85193

Two days of intensive training, for graduates of our Three Day Firearms Instructor Development Course only.

A Kind of Love Story

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 407 N Sacaton St, Casa Grande, AZ

This hilarious and heartfelt play both skewers and pays homage to the romantic comedy genre. Mark is a nice guy who never gets the girl, while Ally can’t seem to shake the world’s worst boyfriend...

