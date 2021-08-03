Cancel
Cooperstown, ND

Live events Cooperstown — what’s coming up

Cooperstown Digest
Cooperstown Digest
 3 days ago

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Cooperstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cooperstown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6Xdq_0bGQmK6m00

Stella! LIVE at the Red Willow Pavilion

Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Stella! LIVE at the Pavilion at Red Willow Resort! A night of music and dancing, including a variety of country, rock, top 40 and other classic favorites! $15, ages 21 and up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42B911_0bGQmK6m00

Bluegrass at Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND

Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering is in their second year! The event starts October 22 and Saturday, October 23, 2021. It will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBEcn_0bGQmK6m00

Lillian Sorbo Ladies' Tournament

Cooperstown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 305 Fairway Dr, Cooperstown, ND

Lillian Sorbo Ladies' Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Lillian Sorbo Ladies' Tournament, join Facebook today.

Robby Vee Concert & Dance

Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Come enjoy the music and dance to the sounds of Robby Vee and his Rock-and - Roll Caravan at RWR. Ticket prices are $15 for those 17 and over and $10 for 16 and u set. All proceeds will benefit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MmXi_0bGQmK6m00

Funeral mass

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 3rd Ave NE, Valley City, ND

Here is Mary Wright’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 30, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Mary Wright of Moorhead, Minnesota. Family and...

Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown, ND
With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

