Live events Cooperstown — what’s coming up

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Cooperstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cooperstown area:

Stella! LIVE at the Red Willow Pavilion Binford, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Stella! LIVE at the Pavilion at Red Willow Resort! A night of music and dancing, including a variety of country, rock, top 40 and other classic favorites! $15, ages 21 and up

Bluegrass at Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering Valley City, ND

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND

Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering is in their second year! The event starts October 22 and Saturday, October 23, 2021. It will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND...

Lillian Sorbo Ladies' Tournament Cooperstown, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 305 Fairway Dr, Cooperstown, ND

Lillian Sorbo Ladies' Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Lillian Sorbo Ladies' Tournament, join Facebook today.

Robby Vee Concert & Dance Binford, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Come enjoy the music and dance to the sounds of Robby Vee and his Rock-and - Roll Caravan at RWR. Ticket prices are $15 for those 17 and over and $10 for 16 and u set. All proceeds will benefit...

Funeral mass Valley City, ND

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 3rd Ave NE, Valley City, ND

Here is Mary Wright’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 30, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Mary Wright of Moorhead, Minnesota. Family and...