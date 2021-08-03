Live events coming up in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Washington County Farmers' Market Plymouth, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season:Summer, Fall and Winter May - December 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 3 pm Location:Hwy 64 E approx. one mile east of intersection US 64 NC 32

Fig Festival Book Signing with Vivian Howard Ocracoke, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 49 Water Plant Rd, Ocracoke, NC

Fig Festival special guest Chef Vivian Howard will sign copies of her cookbooks, Deep Run Roots and This Will Make It Taste Good, at the OPS Museum. Copies are available at the OPS Museum gift...

Manna Ministry Bath, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 35 Delia Wallace Rd, Bath, NC

We will be providing food to the needy in our community.

Retiro de IASD Manteo Ocracoke, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Vamos a tener un tiempo lindo de compañerismo y adoración Dios. Es un retiro a la bella isla de Ocracoke. Todos están bienvenidos. Solo hagan su reservation en www.recreation.gov

CapSan Labor Day Concert Bath, NC

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200-216 Front St, Bath, NC

Noon-7 p.m. Outdoor Pavilion. A concert will be held. Call for more information.