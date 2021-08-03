Live events coming up in Tillar
(TILLAR, AR) Live events are coming to Tillar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tillar:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 175 Henley Dr, Monticello, AR
" Our Festival" at Monticello City Park, 178 Henley Street, Monticello, AR 71655, Monticello, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 08:00 am to 11:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Its a 2-in-1 celebration! Come out to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of Paint In The Delta, LLC as well as Dominique’s 29th birthday. Entry fee: $35 per person - Cash app to $PaintInTheDeltaLLC...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 102 Luther Cir, Monticello, AR
Salvage Auction - All must be paid for Sat Aug 7th at 612 Borchardt St - Monticello Store area - glass & wood display cabinet, desk, file cabinet, store displays, misc automotive items - 1 week to...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 201 Liberty St, Star City, AR
Star City Civic Center,201 Liberty Hwy 425 Star City AR 71667 Event Type: Banquet i Audrey Hunter i (870) 370-8484
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:45 AM
Address: 1688 Fairgrounds Rd, Greenville, MS
An open gym style class for children from crawling through age 5. Parent or guardian must attend and participate with their child. Cost is $5 per child, parents are free. (662) 335-7258.
Comments / 0