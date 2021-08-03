Live events on the horizon in Monterey
(MONTEREY, VA) Monterey is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monterey:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 31 N Water St, Monterey, VA
Join us for stories, crafts, and snacks! This is a "Tails and Tales" summer reading program event. Participants can earn a badge for attending.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV
Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and West Virginia University have partnered to present “Cooking on the Mountain.” 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. The highlight of this event will feature a cooking...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 31 N Water St, Monterey, VA
We're back, Baby! Come join us and build LEGO creations using library LEGO. We have enough for everyone to share!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: Highland Center Dr, Monterey, VA
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 28 - October 8, 2021Fridays, 3:30PM - 6PM Location: The Highland Center, 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey, VA
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 110 Wilson Ave, Monterey, VA
Join us on September 10th & 11th to celebrate YOU, our valued customer! We're greatly appreciative of the support that our community has given us during this past year and want to show our...
