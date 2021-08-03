Cancel
Grand Coulee, WA

Live events on the horizon in Grand Coulee

Grand Coulee News Watch
(GRAND COULEE, WA) Live events are coming to Grand Coulee.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Coulee area:

Movie Night: American Eagle

Bridgeport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 235A Half Sun Way, Bridgeport, WA

Unique to North America, the bald eagle is the continent's most recognizable aerial predator, with a shocking white head, electric yellow beak, and penetrating eyes. in the 1960's, this symbol of...

Run The Dam

Coulee Dam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Run The Dam offers runners of the Pacific Northwest an enjoyable and challenging run on one of the most scenic courses available in the country. Run The Dam will be offering 5K, 10K and...

August Character Camp

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2500 Columbia River Rd, Okanogan, WA

Join us for an opportunity to minister to the Native American children of the Colville Reservation. During the week-long Character Camp the Nespelem Boys & Girls Club will be bussing in children...

15th Annual Brewster King Salmon Derby

Brewster, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Brewster, WA

Please use Online Registration -- but you can click on "Download Mail-In Registration Form" at the right and mail in with a check payable to "Brewster Salmon Derby ".

Apologetics Family Camp @ Peniel Ranch — Events — Dan Kreft — Seven-Foot Apologist

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2500 Columbia River Rd, Okanogan, WA

Prepare your family for the school year—and for life—by joining me at the scenic Peniel Ranch on the Columbia River in Okanogan, Washington for three days of fun, sun, and training to give...

