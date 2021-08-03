Cancel
Chama, NM

Chama events coming up

Posted by 
Chama Today
Chama Today
 3 days ago

(CHAMA, NM) Chama is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chama:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44z8B3_0bGQmEoQ00

Tech Time

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 811 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Sisson Library. We are happy to help you resolve your basic technology questions related to computers, smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices. We can also provide in-depth assistance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwXZ1_0bGQmEoQ00

Annual Reach for the Peaks ColorFest Balloon Rally

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 105 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO

Launching will take place on Saturday in downtown Pagosa Springs, 7:00 AM, and on Sunday from the west side of town, 8:30 AM. Begin the weekend Friday at the Passport to Pagosa Wine and Food...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIlO3_0bGQmEoQ00

Chama Days

Chama, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2372 S State, NM-17, Chama, NM

Village of Chama presents "CHAMA DAYS" every year, 2nd weekend in August for four days. It includes a double elimination softball tournament, family rodeo, bronc and bull riding, barrel racing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpZ2Y_0bGQmEoQ00

East Side Market

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 225 E Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO

East Side Market Hosted By SEB Guitar a.k.a Steve Blechschmidt. Event starts at Sat Aug 07 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Pagosa Springs., Ill be adding some guitar music as you stroll around...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amzxA_0bGQmEoQ00

Sunset on the Rio Grande Southern: RGS 20 doubleheader with 455 at the Cumbres & Toltec

Chama, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

On Aug. 31, Trains magazine will sponsor a chartered photo freight at the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic with Rio Grande Southern 4-6-0 No. 20 from the Colorado Railroad Museum and C&TS’s own 2-8-2 No...

Learn More

ABOUT

With Chama Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

