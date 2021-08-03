Events on the Moapa calendar

(MOAPA, NV) Live events are lining up on the Moapa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moapa:

Hot & Dusty Fine Art Invitational Overton, Moapa Valley, NV

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 721 S Moapa Valley Blvd, Overton, NV

The Third Annual Hot & Dusty Fine Art Invitational features local, internationally acclaimed artists. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Nevada,” a sentiment that resonates with area residents as...

SNC Match Play Championship Moapa, NV

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3100 NV-168, Moapa, NV

Tee: SNC '17 Match Play span (7,000 yds - Par 72) Since opening in 2008, Coyote Springs is considered by most to be Jack’s finest desert creation! Coyote Springs has been rated by...

2 - Person Shamble Net Best-Ball Moapa, NV

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 3100 NV-168, Moapa, NV

8:00am Shotgun Start $110 per team ($55 each) Registration will be available through the Coyote Springs Webiste.

Valley of Fire Trail Fest Logandale, Moapa Valley, NV

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Rd,, Logandale, NV

We are currently trying to get approval to add some amazing new trails!!* Come join us for a weekend Trail Fest! Outdoor movies, food, music, karaoke! Run, camp, and join the fun! If you are...

Bar 10 Ranch DualSport club ride - 2021 Mesquite, NV

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1030 W Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027

Fun/scenic trails for all abilities and unparalleled access/views of the Grand Canyon near the Bar 10 Ranch and Toroweap