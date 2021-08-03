What’s up Neah Bay: Local events calendar

(NEAH BAY, WA) Live events are coming to Neah Bay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Neah Bay:

Backpack Olympic Wilderness Coast Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Forks, WA

Backpack Olympic Wilderness Coast Details TBA 1-2 weeks prior to event Permits on recreation.gov Meet at 8am at North Viking Park n Ride, 21992 Viking Ave NW Poulsbo, WA 98370 Leaders: Steve ...

Monthly Meeting Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 651 S Forks Ave, Forks, WA

Educational Tip and Mystery Challenge and Show and Tell. We don't meet in December, June, July, and August.

Hot Thunder Nite Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: S Forks Ave, Forks, WA

Hot Thunder Nite in Forks, WA. Sponsored by West End Thunder

Somethingmore Festival- Free Admission Clallam Bay, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 400 Lynch Creek Road E, Eatonville, WA 98326

The festival of the summer and it's entirely FREE. Bring your friends and your family. It's an event you won't want to miss!

Fan Phenomena: Twilight Book Sale/Signing Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 280 Spartan Ave, Forks, WA

The Forever Twilight in Forks Festival is hosting a Fair of Twilight Keepsakes. Author/Editor Laurena Aker will have a Booth to Personalize and Autograph copies of the book "Fan Phenomena: The...