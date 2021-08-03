Cancel
Neah Bay, WA

What’s up Neah Bay: Local events calendar

Neah Bay Dispatch
Neah Bay Dispatch
 3 days ago

(NEAH BAY, WA) Live events are coming to Neah Bay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Neah Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PL32U_0bGQmC2y00

Backpack Olympic Wilderness Coast

Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Forks, WA

Backpack Olympic Wilderness Coast Details TBA 1-2 weeks prior to event Permits on recreation.gov Meet at 8am at North Viking Park n Ride, 21992 Viking Ave NW Poulsbo, WA 98370 Leaders: Steve ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236FRj_0bGQmC2y00

Monthly Meeting

Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 651 S Forks Ave, Forks, WA

Educational Tip and Mystery Challenge and Show and Tell. We don't meet in December, June, July, and August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g51g_0bGQmC2y00

Hot Thunder Nite

Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: S Forks Ave, Forks, WA

Hot Thunder Nite in Forks, WA. Sponsored by West End Thunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26P6p5_0bGQmC2y00

Somethingmore Festival- Free Admission

Clallam Bay, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 400 Lynch Creek Road E, Eatonville, WA 98326

The festival of the summer and it's entirely FREE. Bring your friends and your family. It's an event you won't want to miss!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04R61w_0bGQmC2y00

Fan Phenomena: Twilight Book Sale/Signing

Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 280 Spartan Ave, Forks, WA

The Forever Twilight in Forks Festival is hosting a Fair of Twilight Keepsakes. Author/Editor Laurena Aker will have a Booth to Personalize and Autograph copies of the book "Fan Phenomena: The...

Neah Bay Dispatch

Neah Bay Dispatch

Neah Bay, WA
With Neah Bay Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

