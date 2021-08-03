Cancel
Medway, ME

Coming soon: Medway events

Medway Post
Medway Post
 3 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) Medway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medway area:

Labor Day weekend potluck and music

Medway, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 822 Grindstone Rd, Medway, ME

Delicious food and dancing to Tim Humphrey and his band Three Steps Classic Rock We will Bbq and have a potluck Please bring a covered dish to share

Youth Football Camp

Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 199 State St, Millinocket, ME

Great way to develop fundamental football skills in a supportive and structured environment. Coaches from all age groups will be in attendance to meet prospective players and share their knowledge.

Destination YOU Informational Session! Your Plan, Your Success, Your Path.

East Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Dirigo Dr, East Millinocket, ME

Destination You is a FREE 8-week training course that will increase your employability in the region and connect you directly with hiring employers and supportive community members. When you...

Volunteer Meeting - Lincoln, ME

Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 236 W Broadway, Lincoln, ME

*This meeting is for all current volunteers and those interested in learning more.* Silent Sidekicks is looking for passionate individuals, who would like to use their talents to help expand the...

Riding for Memories ATV ride &Pig Roast to benefit ALZHEIMER'S

Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Alzheimers Benefit Ride. Ride begins at club house 35 Osgood Ave Lincoln . Pig roast open to riders and non-riders 4:30-6pm Pig roast, burgers, and hot dogs, salads, and homemade desserts. $10...

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

