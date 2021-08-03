Cancel
San Luis, CO

San Luis events coming soon

Posted by 
 3 days ago

(SAN LUIS, CO) Live events are lining up on the San Luis calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Luis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYBww_0bGQm6pr00

Brian Garcia & Most Wanted, $10 at the door

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 406 Main St, Red River, NM

Brian Garcia and Most Wanted play your favorite country hits old and new, all night long!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTU2u_0bGQm6pr00

Katy P & the Business

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 401 E Main St, Red River, NM

Katy P & the Business is on Facebook. To connect with Katy P & the Business, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aV6z1_0bGQm6pr00

Shelley Morningsong

Fort Garland, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 29477 CO-159, Fort Garland, CO

Join us on August 19 at 6pm for a night of breathtaking entertainment with Shelley Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle. Shelley Morningsong (N. Cheyenne), the 2019 Native American Music Awards...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foQ86_0bGQm6pr00

Enchanted Circle Bicycle Ride

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

If a scenic, southwest cycling experience with rolling hills, fast descents and rewarding climbs sounds appealing, check out the Enchanted Circle Bicycle Tour that starts and finishes in Red...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnr8E_0bGQm6pr00

Red River Folk Festival at Aspencade

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 612 W Main St Suite 1A, Red River, NM

This year features the annual Red River Folk Festival at Aspencade. Talented folk artists from all over the US converge in Red River to delight and entertain guests at Aspencade. Browse through...

Learn More

San Luis, CO
