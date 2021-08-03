Coming soon: Easton events

(EASTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Easton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

Deer Stand Placard Issue Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 821 Sheridan Ave, Leavenworth, KS

The Installation Hunting Coordinator will issue out deer stand placards based on on the results of the draw on the 20th. Come by the clubhouse during your time slot to receive your placard.

Murder Mystery Night Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 620 Cherokee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Two rival mobs at a Friday the 13th wedding...who will survive & make it to the cake cutting? Help us solve the mystery!

City of Leavenworth Wollman Aquatic Center Private Party 2021 Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

After-hours private party at Wollman Aquatic Center. Fridays and Saturdays only.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Leavenworth, IN 66048

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Sunday Service — WFC Leavenworth Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 738 Eisenhower Rd, Leavenworth, KS

An experience just for you! Join us every Sunday morning from 9:30 - 10:30am as we engage in building relationships and discovering a community of student believers. Welcome to all MS students...