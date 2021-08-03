Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, KS

La Crosse calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
La Crosse Digest
La Crosse Digest
 3 days ago

(LA CROSSE, KS) Live events are lining up on the La Crosse calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Crosse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z73kF_0bGQm44P00

MISEGADIS AUCTION

Rush Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Munsch Auctions is having MISEGADIS AUCTION in Rush Center KS on Aug 14, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dzuov_0bGQm44P00

Community Blood Screening August 7, 2021

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2509 Canterbury Dr, Hays, KS

Profile – $30 PSA – $20 HGBA1C – $15 Vitamin D – $30 (10-12 Hour Fasting Preferred) CASH OR CHECK ONLY

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jd6Ev_0bGQm44P00

Ambassador Monthly Lunch

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The Chamber's 50 volunteers known as "The Ambassadors" gather for their monthly meeting. There will be a group update from the Chair, the Chamber staff and each committee.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5Gz9_0bGQm44P00

Fall Gallery Walk

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 112 E 11th St, Hays, KS

The Annual Fall Gallery Walk will feature exhibitions by various artists in a number of downtown and area Hays locations. Come see the local as well as regional talent display their art. A variety...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QB31Q_0bGQm44P00

Rural & Remote Summit 2021: The Future of Work

Hays, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 221 West 43rd Street, Hays, KS 67601

Rural & Remote provides you the opportunity to work from home, allowing you to stay or come home to the community you love.

Learn More

Comments / 0

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse, KS
11
Followers
243
Post
667
Views
ABOUT

With La Crosse Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Hays, KS
City
La Crosse, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Art#Misegadis#Ks Profile#Chamber#Chair#Rural Remote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy