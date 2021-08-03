La Crosse calendar: What's coming up

(LA CROSSE, KS) Live events are lining up on the La Crosse calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Crosse:

MISEGADIS AUCTION Rush Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Munsch Auctions is having MISEGADIS AUCTION in Rush Center KS on Aug 14, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Community Blood Screening August 7, 2021 Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2509 Canterbury Dr, Hays, KS

Profile – $30 PSA – $20 HGBA1C – $15 Vitamin D – $30 (10-12 Hour Fasting Preferred) CASH OR CHECK ONLY

Ambassador Monthly Lunch Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The Chamber's 50 volunteers known as "The Ambassadors" gather for their monthly meeting. There will be a group update from the Chair, the Chamber staff and each committee.

Fall Gallery Walk Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 112 E 11th St, Hays, KS

The Annual Fall Gallery Walk will feature exhibitions by various artists in a number of downtown and area Hays locations. Come see the local as well as regional talent display their art. A variety...

Rural & Remote Summit 2021: The Future of Work Hays, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 221 West 43rd Street, Hays, KS 67601

Rural & Remote provides you the opportunity to work from home, allowing you to stay or come home to the community you love.