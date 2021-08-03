Cancel
Belfield, ND

Belfield events coming up

Belfield Post

(BELFIELD, ND) Live events are lining up on the Belfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belfield:

Rusty Nails LIVE

Belfield, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Well well well it looks like Belfield is wanting some more! We will be back at the almighty The Rusty Rail Saloon Inc. for a night of music and of course DRANKIN! Work on your dancing, prime your...

Dickinson Area Builders Scramble

Dickinson, ND

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

Thursday, August 26, 20211:00 PM – 6:00 PMHeart River Golf CourseContact: 701-456-2074All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo

Dickinson, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1865 Empire Rd, Dickinson, ND

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við 2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo, kom á Facebook nú.

Back-2-School Expo

Dickinson, ND

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Don't miss the Back-2-School Expo! It's your one-stop-shop to get ready for school this fall. All grades, PK-12 are invited. Here are some of the features of the event: *Trinity Extended Care...

Convocation & President's Picnic

Dickinson, ND

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 398 State Ave N, Dickinson, ND

Category: Conferences and Trainings Audience: Employees,Students Cost: FREE Fall Convocation for new and returning students. President's picnic to follow for all faculty, staff, and students on...

With Belfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

