Belfield events coming up

(BELFIELD, ND) Live events are lining up on the Belfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belfield:

Rusty Nails LIVE Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Well well well it looks like Belfield is wanting some more! We will be back at the almighty The Rusty Rail Saloon Inc. for a night of music and of course DRANKIN! Work on your dancing, prime your...

Dickinson Area Builders Scramble Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

Thursday, August 26, 20211:00 PM – 6:00 PMHeart River Golf CourseContact: 701-456-2074All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1865 Empire Rd, Dickinson, ND

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við 2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo, kom á Facebook nú.

Back-2-School Expo Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Don't miss the Back-2-School Expo! It's your one-stop-shop to get ready for school this fall. All grades, PK-12 are invited. Here are some of the features of the event: *Trinity Extended Care...

Convocation & President's Picnic Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 398 State Ave N, Dickinson, ND

Category: Conferences and Trainings Audience: Employees,Students Cost: FREE Fall Convocation for new and returning students. President's picnic to follow for all faculty, staff, and students on...