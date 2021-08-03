Live events Peach Springs — what’s coming up

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) Peach Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Peach Springs:

Blackcat X Heading To Seligman!! Seligman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 Chino St, Seligman, AZ

The World Famous Black Cat Bar in Seligman, AZ -- on Route 66 -- is our destination and everyone's invited to escape the heat, grab a cold drink, and rock your socks off. Playing the best of...

Live @ The Black Cat Seligman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 114 Chino St, Seligman, AZ

Live @ The Black Cat at Black Cat Bar, 114 W Chino Ave, Seligman, AZ 86337, Seligman, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm

Kingman, AZ Concealed Carry Class Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3340 East Andy Devine Avenue, Kingman, AZ 86401

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

Grand Canyon West Rim Tour | 52% Ticket Discount Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

At the Grand Canyon West Rim, visit the Hualapai Indian Country and take advantage of the many photo opportunities with your hosts, the Hualapai Indians. Experience the ancient geological rock...