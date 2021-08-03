Events on the Howard calendar

(HOWARD, SD) Howard is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Howard area:

Painting on the Prairie De Smet, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 20812 Homestead Rd, De Smet, SD

Registration is up and ready for the 2021 Harvey Dunn Plein Air in De Smet! Join us and Paint on the Prairie August 12th through the 15th! Register today here: https://forms.gle/1TWavi7ZKZTfE6cs5...

August Board Meeting Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 432 SE 12th St, Madison, SD

Regular monthly meeting of Heartland Board of Directors. Agenda available August 11.

Open House / School Registration Salem, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 E Essex Ave, Salem, SD

The purpose of the McCook Central Music Boosters is to promote and support excellence in the music programs of the McCook Central School District, and to encourage our children to continue with...

Strawbale Days Carthage, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:10 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:10 PM

Friday August 6th: 6:30pm - Softball games at the park 7:00pm- Play In the Auditorium - DK Molar, The Devious Dentist 9pm - Street Dance with Minority Falls! - 50% admission will be donated to...

Carthage, SD Street Dance Carthage, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Come and enjoy some Rock and Roll at the ALL Ages Street dance sponsored by The Cabaret! Originals, old rock and new rock! Guaranteed to rock your face off!