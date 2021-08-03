Tower Hill events coming up

(TOWER HILL, IL) Tower Hill is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tower Hill:

29 Junction at Willow Ridge! Shelbyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1796 North 1475 East Road, Shelbyville, IL

29 Junction is back at Willow Ridge! Playing all your favorites! Brick's Exquisite Eats will be providing food!

BROKEN STONE Tower Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 103 Benton St, Tower Hill, IL

Broken Stone @ Jimmy D's at Jimmy D’s Bar & Gaming, 103 E BENTON ST, Tower Hill, IL 62571, Tower Hill, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Six Shooter and Friends Shelbyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1796 North 1475 East Road, Shelbyville, IL

come join us for this epic reunion! D-Dirty burger is providing food and I hope they bring the cauliflower! It is our favorite. Destiny brought six Eastern Illinois students together to form a...

Miller Lite Presents Silver Lake Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: North, 778 US-51, Pana, IL

List of Silver Lake Band upcoming events. Parties Events by Silver Lake Band. Silver Lake is a band formed of five friends that love to get together and play m

High School Orientation Shelbyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 W North 6th St, Shelbyville, IL

Freshman, New Students, and Returning Remote Learners will gather with their parents/guardians in the auditorium at 6:00pm on August 12, 2021. After a brief presentation, students and parents will...