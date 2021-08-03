Maxwell events calendar

(MAXWELL, CA) Live events are coming to Maxwell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maxwell:

Colusa Holiday Faire & Gift Show Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1303 10th St, Colusa, CA

Over 150 vendors in 3 buildings covering 20,000 square feet of holiday shopping fun. Find many holiday gifts. Food Available. For more info contact Carolan at cfmeek86@gmail.com or 707-489-6238.

Hooked On Driving - California @ Thunderhill Raceway Park Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

For event details and registration go to www.HookedonDriving.Com. Hooked On Driving (HOD) will put on over 100 safe, well managed events in 2021. Our priorities are SAFETY, FUN, & LEARNING. We are...

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

USTCC 2021 Championship - Round 7 (2hrs Endurance race event, double points) In conjunction with NASA NorCal Schedule details to follow closer to the event Willows, CA

Copy of PMP Classroom Training in Colusa, CA Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

2021-09-21 September, 9:00 AM AM - Meeting Space - Colusa - US - 4 Day PMP Bootcamp ( Tue - Fri ) ...

Pacific Track Time Track Days Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

