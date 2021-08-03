Cancel
Maxwell, CA

Maxwell events calendar

Maxwell Journal
 3 days ago

(MAXWELL, CA) Live events are coming to Maxwell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maxwell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSt0S_0bGQlywH00

Colusa Holiday Faire & Gift Show

Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1303 10th St, Colusa, CA

Over 150 vendors in 3 buildings covering 20,000 square feet of holiday shopping fun. Find many holiday gifts. Food Available. For more info contact Carolan at cfmeek86@gmail.com or 707-489-6238.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKGCO_0bGQlywH00

Hooked On Driving - California @ Thunderhill Raceway Park

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

For event details and registration go to www.HookedonDriving.Com. Hooked On Driving (HOD) will put on over 100 safe, well managed events in 2021. Our priorities are SAFETY, FUN, & LEARNING. We are...

USTCC - Thunderhill Raceway Park - Willows, CA - Nov 13-14 (2hrs Enduro)

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

USTCC 2021 Championship - Round 7 (2hrs Endurance race event, double points) In conjunction with NASA NorCal Schedule details to follow closer to the event Willows, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdGWM_0bGQlywH00

Copy of PMP Classroom Training in Colusa, CA

Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

2021-09-21 September, 9:00 AM AM - Meeting Space - Colusa - US - 4 Day PMP Bootcamp ( Tue - Fri ) ...

Pacific Track Time Track Days

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

East Course Download Nulled WordPress ThemesDownload WordPress ThemesDownload Nulled WordPress ThemesDownload Best WordPress Themes Free Downloadfree download udemy coursedownload samsung...

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell, CA
ABOUT

With Maxwell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

