Eatonton, GA

Live events coming up in Eatonton

 3 days ago

(EATONTON, GA) Eatonton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eatonton:

Hatcher for Congress 2022 - KICK OFF FUNDRAISER - Baldwin County

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 571 Hammock Rd., SW, Ste 130, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Hatcher for Congress KICK OFF FUNDRAISER for Georgia's 10th Congressional District, birthday party and Emmy nomination celebration!

Old School History Museum Archaeology Day

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 305 N Madison Ave, Eatonton, GA

Join us for our third Archaeology Day of 2021 as the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society brings you another FREE family-friendly event for kids and adults alike. Come study the history of Putnam...

Music Bingo // Georgia Butts BBQ — Lake Oconee Life

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1137 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Eatonton, GA

Music Bingo combines two favorite pastimes together into one! Every Monday, Georgia Butts BBQ hosts Music Bingo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A1A at The Plaza Arts Center Concert Series

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 305 N Madison Ave, Eatonton, GA

A1A is delighted to return once again to The Plaza Arts Center Concert Series in Eatonton, Georgia. This event is one of our longest ongoing annual performances and everyone here has a special...

Chamber Board Meeting

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 305 N Madison Ave, Eatonton, GA

Thank you for your interest in becoming a Chamber Member! Please click on this link to apply online for Chamber membership. Print Application Please print out the application and fill in the...

With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Georgia State
