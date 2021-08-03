Cancel
Rhinelander, WI

Coming soon: Rhinelander events

Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 3 days ago

(RHINELANDER, WI) Rhinelander has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rhinelander:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLNe9_0bGQlvI600

Live Music with Buffalo Galaxy

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Live Music with Buffalo Galaxy on the Flyin Finn Outdoor Patio overlooking the beautiful waterfront of the Rhinelander Flowage! Come by boat or car and enjoy live music, food, drinks, and good...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMQNk_0bGQlvI600

Rhinelander Historical Society Museum

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Rhinelander Historical Society Museum will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays plus Saturdays from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 10 am to 4pm Located between Courthouse and McDonalds. Also open by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5N9c_0bGQlvI600

2021 Summer Graduation Ceremony

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5364 College Dr, Rhinelander, WI

When: August 25, 2021 @ 6pm Where: Large Tent outside the Lakeside Center Who: Summer graduates as well as graduates from our recent virtual ceremonies are invited to attend We are excited to hold...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VctsL_0bGQlvI600

Project North Constellation Prize

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 68 South Stevens Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501

The Project North Constellation Prize brings the festival to you this year, enjoy our pick up event on Friday, September 10th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsD0C_0bGQlvI600

Stevens Street Market Place

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Rediscover Rhinelander's northside by visiting this weekly street fair featuring outdoor food and music. Plenty of vendors to shop and explore. Fun for everyone and kid-friendly.

