Events on the De Soto calendar

(DE SOTO, MO) De Soto is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the De Soto area:

Weekend VBS De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for our weekend VBS August 7th-8th! We will have a morning session Saturday from 9am-12pm with lessons, crafts, music, and lunch! Then bring the whole family from 5-8pm for a concert by...

Copy of Copy of ROCK AND ROLL BINGO!! Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 4830 Pioneer Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Proceeds go to Finding Grace Minitries “The Harbor “ About this Event Come join us for Rock and Roll Bingo! Prizes and raffle baskets. Bring your own goodies to eat at your table. Must purchase...

August 21st Flea Market De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Mainly De Soto Flea Market at 420 N Main Street (parking lot) 8am-Noon If you’d like to be vendor please stop in for application at The Odd Duck 122 N Main street. $10 a space

2021 Horse Show Season - August Show Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6588 State Rd Y, Hillsboro, MO

Show starts at 10:00 AM Gates Open at 9:00 AM Gate Fee: $2/person Max: $10 Registration: $8 for one class and $15 for more than one Show Bill

CPR & First Aid August 28th Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 120 5th St, Hillsboro, MO

Hillsboro Fire will be hosting CPR and First Aid classes at Station 1. This class will start at 9:00 AM. The class is certified through the American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI). It will be...