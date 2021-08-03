Live events Geneva — what’s coming up

(GENEVA, NY) Geneva is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Geneva:

Ben Wayne Music Geneva, NY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3543 E Lake Rd, Geneva, NY

The Infamous Ghost of the post Sublime Southern California music scene. Scourge of Promoters and Releaser of Poorly Recorded, Yet Super Catchy Hooks. This Artist Has Le...

Mass of Christian Burial Geneva, NY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 48 Pulteney St, Geneva, NY

Here is Stephen J. Maher’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 29, 2021, at the age of 63, Stephen J. Maher of Geneva, New York passed away...

Far Trio Live at Billsboro Winery Geneva, NY

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4760 W Lake Rd, Geneva, NY

Far Trio Live at Billsboro Winery at Billsboro Winery on Seneca Lake, NY, 4760 West Lake Rd, Geneva, NY 14456, Geneva, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 06:00 pm

Smith History Tour: Thursday, August 4, 2021 Geneva, NY

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456

Experience a bit of Smith lore and enjoy its unique architecture and décor via a tour of the theater.

The Endless Mountain Derelicts Geneva, NY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 499 Exchange St, Geneva, NY

A six piece band birthed out of the Finger Lakes, The Endless Mountain Derelicts have been actively playing breweries, bars, and venues all over the region for the last y...