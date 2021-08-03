Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Live events Ionia — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 3 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ionia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ionia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wS2ib_0bGQlrlC00

He-Man Book Lover's Club - an Ionia Community Library Program

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 S Steele St, Ionia, MI

HE-MAN BOOK LOVER’S CLUB 4th TUESDAY of the Month (EXCEPT December) A program of the Ionia Community Library Meet with Library Director Dale Parus to experience a book discussion group designed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPjpS_0bGQlrlC00

Ionia-Run Michigan Cheap

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Race Website: www.runmichigancheap.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RunMichiganCheap/ IN PERSON RACE OPTION : This race will be run on the Fred Meijer Grand River Valley Rail-Trail., It will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1ryR_0bGQlrlC00

Deacon Earl: Corner of Main & Steele

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Deacon Earl returns to downtown Ionia at the corner of Main and Steele streets, bringing his brand of Icy Waters Blues, reggae, folk , Americana, R & B, vintage country and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWHZ6_0bGQlrlC00

KW Rivertown Hoppough Grand Opening!

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 119 N Dexter St, Ionia, MI

Please join us at our Grand Opening where we open our doors to the public! We will have food, prizes, and other fun events happening as we tour you through the office! Please reserve your spot, today!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5dDI_0bGQlrlC00

Hippie Fest - Michigan

Ionia, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 317 South Dexter Street, Ionia, MI 48846

Hippie Fest is a grassroots festival where free-spirited people from across the country gather to celebrate peace, love, and all things groovy! Coming to Ionia County Fairground in Ionia, MI Saturday August 21, 2021. Featuring live music, bohemian shopping, vintage hippie car show, DIY tie-dye, giant bubble garden, cirque performers, kids activities, delicious food, and so much more. All ages welcome. Kids 10 and under free. It's groovy baby!Due to crowd size and parking limitations, tickets mus

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
58
Followers
307
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ionia County, MI
City
Ionia, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ionia, MI
Government
Ionia County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hippie#Live Music#Icy Waters Blues#Americana#Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy