Live events Ionia — what’s coming up

(IONIA, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ionia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ionia:

He-Man Book Lover's Club - an Ionia Community Library Program

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 S Steele St, Ionia, MI

HE-MAN BOOK LOVER’S CLUB 4th TUESDAY of the Month (EXCEPT December) A program of the Ionia Community Library Meet with Library Director Dale Parus to experience a book discussion group designed...

Ionia-Run Michigan Cheap

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Race Website: www.runmichigancheap.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RunMichiganCheap/ IN PERSON RACE OPTION : This race will be run on the Fred Meijer Grand River Valley Rail-Trail., It will...

Deacon Earl: Corner of Main & Steele

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Deacon Earl returns to downtown Ionia at the corner of Main and Steele streets, bringing his brand of Icy Waters Blues, reggae, folk , Americana, R & B, vintage country and more.

KW Rivertown Hoppough Grand Opening!

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 119 N Dexter St, Ionia, MI

Please join us at our Grand Opening where we open our doors to the public! We will have food, prizes, and other fun events happening as we tour you through the office! Please reserve your spot, today!

Hippie Fest - Michigan

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 317 South Dexter Street, Ionia, MI 48846

Hippie Fest is a grassroots festival where free-spirited people from across the country gather to celebrate peace, love, and all things groovy! Coming to Ionia County Fairground in Ionia, MI Saturday August 21, 2021. Featuring live music, bohemian shopping, vintage hippie car show, DIY tie-dye, giant bubble garden, cirque performers, kids activities, delicious food, and so much more. All ages welcome. Kids 10 and under free. It's groovy baby!Due to crowd size and parking limitations, tickets mus