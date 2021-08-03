Big Rapids events calendar

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Live events are coming to Big Rapids.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Big Rapids:

Walk Big Rapids Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 426 S Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

Meet at the entrance of the Big Rapids Community Library every Tuesday morning to walk different paths around Big Rapids. The first twenty who register, and attend, this program will receive a...

Key West Permafrost Blues Band Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1003 Maple St, Big Rapids, MI

The Key West Permafrost Blues Band performs selections from Volume B of the Encyclopedia of Funk (that's Blues to Buffett).Visit our official web site at www.KWPBB.com.Create your very own Blues...

Artworks Brown Bag Series: Dr. Fred Heck, Reading the History of the Earth in Rock Formations Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 N Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

Join us the in the Batdorff Gallery at Artworks to hear Ferris State University Professor Emeritus of Geology Fred Heck discuss how geologists can read the history of the earth in rock formations...

Breastfeeding Support Group Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 605 Oak St, Big Rapids, MI

This support group meets on the fourth Tuesday each month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kristi Chipman, certified dietitian, will answer questions and offer guidance through your breastfeeding journey...

Monte Pride Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Hemlock St, Big Rapids, MI

Monte Pride is a Michigan-born, Michigan-based singer-songwriter & fingerstyle guitarist whose songs recall the delicate vocals of Simon & Garfunkel, with guitar-work rem...