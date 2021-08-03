Cancel
Clarksdale, MS

Clarksdale calendar: What's coming up

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Clarksdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clarksdale area:

Patios, Pools, & the Invention of the American Backyard Exhibition

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 141 Cherry St, Helena, AR

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition celebrating the invention of the American backyard is coming to the Delta Cultural Center.

Mighty Roots Music Festival Line-Up Announced

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4146 Oakhurst Stovall Rd, Clarksdale, MS

Bringing some much-needed good news to music fans across the country, the Mighty Roots Music, LLC announced its lineup for the inaugural Mighty Roots Music Festival to be held Friday, October 1...

King Biscuit Blues Festival 2021

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 319 Phillips St, Helena, AR

King Biscuit Festival Grounds, 319 Phillips St., Helena, AR 72342 Check Back for Time Slot! The King Biscuit Blues Festival, founded in 1986, is one of the nation’s foremost showcases of blues...

Sunflower River Blues & Gospel Fest

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Blues Alley, Clarksdale, MS

The 33rd Annual Sunflower River Blues and Gospel Festival is on! This FREE festival will take place over 3 days, August 13-15, 2021. Line up and more information can be found at www.sunflowerfe

Bill Abel

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 001 Commissary Cir Rd, Clarksdale, MS

Bill Abel Live at the Juke Joint Chapel You may also like the following events from The Shack Up Inn

