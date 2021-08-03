Mountain Home calendar: Events coming up

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountain Home area:

Barney Ranch Camp Out Mountain Home, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3195 Airbase Road, Mountain Home, ID 83647

NXT Children, Youth, Young Adult - Barney Ranch Camp Out

Nancy Almodovar Book Signing Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Nancy Almodovar is a well published Christian book author from Mountain Home. She has just published a new book titled, Creedal Apologetics. It is an apologetic tool that will help Christians stay...

Tween & Teen Among Us Mystery Walk Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Come get the gears in your head turning again with this fun end-of-the-summer mystery walk. We have 11 stations with puzzles needing to be solved in order to uncover the imposter and win yourself...

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Carl Miller Park, Mountain Home, ID 83647

Join us for AFAD's 2021 Virtual Fun Run/Walk- Proceeds will be placed in a scholarship fund for our local military students.

Christian Marriage Workshop Mountain Home AFB, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 420 Gunfighter Ave, Mountain Home AFB, ID

Please join us for our annual Christian Marriage Workshop hosted at Liberty Chapel!