Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mountain Home News Watch
 3 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountain Home area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Caav5_0bGQloMF00

Barney Ranch Camp Out

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3195 Airbase Road, Mountain Home, ID 83647

NXT Children, Youth, Young Adult - Barney Ranch Camp Out

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kKyP_0bGQloMF00

Nancy Almodovar Book Signing

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Nancy Almodovar is a well published Christian book author from Mountain Home. She has just published a new book titled, Creedal Apologetics. It is an apologetic tool that will help Christians stay...

Learn More

Tween & Teen Among Us Mystery Walk

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Come get the gears in your head turning again with this fun end-of-the-summer mystery walk. We have 11 stations with puzzles needing to be solved in order to uncover the imposter and win yourself...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rYrQ_0bGQloMF00

AFAD's 28th Annual 5K, 10K, Kids 1 mile, Fun Run/Walk

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Carl Miller Park, Mountain Home, ID 83647

Join us for AFAD's 2021 Virtual Fun Run/Walk- Proceeds will be placed in a scholarship fund for our local military students.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sa6br_0bGQloMF00

Christian Marriage Workshop

Mountain Home AFB, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 420 Gunfighter Ave, Mountain Home AFB, ID

Please join us for our annual Christian Marriage Workshop hosted at Liberty Chapel!

Learn More

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home, ID
With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

