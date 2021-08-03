Events on the Camden calendar

(CAMDEN, AR) Camden is ready for live events.

Rumble on the River: Bass Team Tournament on the Ouachita River Camden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us for the 4th annual Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament in Camden on the Ouachita River! More information and the link to register can be found at: https:// wbr span www.arkansasbass...

Union and Calhoun County Info Meeting Hampton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

A no obligation time to visit with us! We will discuss the process and licensing requirements to open your home to Foster Care in the state of Arkansas

AREA NIGHT Camden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Employees of the Industrial Park & SAU TECH receive 15% off their tab with valid work ID Featuring LIVE MUSIC from Connor McMurry Book signing with Christopher Walker

Mini Artists/Maximum Fun El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Our youngest artists will explore visual drawing, painting, music, movement, and dance with a shorter session designed to keep their interest. Two small groups will rotate through activities...

2021-2022 Dance & Tumble Registration Camden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Register for our 2021-2022 dance and tumble season! Please bring your student for shoe sizing if enrolling in dance classes. First months tuition and shoe order will be due at this time. All dance...