Pendleton, OR

Pendleton events coming up

Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 3 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) Live events are coming to Pendleton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pendleton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxikP_0bGQlman00

Graveside service

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9424, 865 Tutuilla Rd, Pendleton, OR

Here is Billie Monahan’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Billie Monahan of Umatilla, Oregon, born in Seattle...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKTvw_0bGQlman00

NW Apostolic Family Camp 2021

Weston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This is the annual Family Camp 2021 for all NW Apostolics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INrFP_0bGQlman00

Yellowhawk Golf Scramble

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 46510 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton, OR

Join us for Yellowhawk's inaugural golf scramble! Proceeds will help us build our scholarship fund. Wildhorse Resort Golf Course Friday, August 27, 2021 10am 4 person teams - $100/player Also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGTN7_0bGQlman00

Club Meeting

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 2220 SE Court Ave, Pendleton, OR

Join us for our Club Meeting @ 6pm, Check Facebook OR Club Newsletter for location \n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZNOM_0bGQlman00

Pioneer Day

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 108 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR

Join us at Heritage Station Museum for Pioneer Day! Try your hand at washing clothes, panning for gold, butter making, candle dipping, and more! Thank you to Pendleton Wal-Mart Store #2492 and The...

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

