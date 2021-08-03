Pendleton events coming up

(PENDLETON, OR) Live events are coming to Pendleton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pendleton area:

Graveside service Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9424, 865 Tutuilla Rd, Pendleton, OR

Here is Billie Monahan’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Billie Monahan of Umatilla, Oregon, born in Seattle...

NW Apostolic Family Camp 2021 Weston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This is the annual Family Camp 2021 for all NW Apostolics

Yellowhawk Golf Scramble Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 46510 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton, OR

Join us for Yellowhawk's inaugural golf scramble! Proceeds will help us build our scholarship fund. Wildhorse Resort Golf Course Friday, August 27, 2021 10am 4 person teams - $100/player Also...

Club Meeting Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 2220 SE Court Ave, Pendleton, OR

Join us for our Club Meeting @ 6pm, Check Facebook OR Club Newsletter for location



Pioneer Day Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 108 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR

Join us at Heritage Station Museum for Pioneer Day! Try your hand at washing clothes, panning for gold, butter making, candle dipping, and more! Thank you to Pendleton Wal-Mart Store #2492 and The...